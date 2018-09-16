Roper Technologies (ROP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $312.52 and last traded at $308.93, with a volume of 17208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $311.12.

Specifically, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $2,616,258. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

