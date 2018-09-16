Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Rise has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011215 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000698 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000474 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 128,918,636 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

