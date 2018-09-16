Rimbit (RBT) Market Cap Hits $166,161.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $166,161.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rimbit has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rimbit alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000136 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums . Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.