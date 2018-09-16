Ricoh (RICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ricoh from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

RICOY stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

