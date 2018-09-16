Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Syntel were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Syntel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Syntel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Syntel by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Syntel by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Syntel by 36.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Syntel from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SYNT opened at $40.92 on Friday. Syntel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 3,237.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

