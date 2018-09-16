REX American Resources Corp (REX) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.01% of REX American Resources worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of REX stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. REX American Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $70.48 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.