Reviewing Trade Desk (TTD) & Cardlytics (CDLX)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: CDLX) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $308.22 million 20.34 $50.79 million $1.19 122.76 Cardlytics $130.37 million 4.28 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -3.43

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trade Desk and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 1 3 14 0 2.72 Cardlytics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $101.82, suggesting a potential downside of 30.30%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.30%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 14.59% 21.65% 7.35% Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Cardlytics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets. It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

