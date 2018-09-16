Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) and Biogen (BIIB)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Biogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biogen $12.27 billion 5.56 $2.54 billion $21.81 15.53

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Biogen 23.06% 38.17% 20.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biogen 0 9 20 0 2.69

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.50%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $375.52, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Rubius Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing BAN2401, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as Elenbecestat that is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. The company's Phase II clinical trial products comprise Opicinumab for MS; BIIB092 for PSP; Natalizumab for Acute Ischemic Stroke and Epilepsy; and BG00011 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Its Phase I/IIa clinical trial products consist of BIIB080 for patients with mild Alzheimer's disease. The company's Phase I clinical trial products comprise Aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease; BIIB076, an anti-tau monoclonal antibody; and BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has strategic collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop drug candidates for neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

