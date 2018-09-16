Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 65.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,130,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 52.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.26. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

