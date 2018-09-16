Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.06. 8,123,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 1,822,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $550,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($3.01). Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 2,397.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

