Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Hovde Group set a $51.00 price objective on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

RBCAA stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 19.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A news, EVP Juan Montano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $143,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 13.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 9.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 5.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

