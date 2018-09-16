Repligen (RGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.99

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 569136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $121,707.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,590,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,884 shares of company stock worth $4,693,683. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

