Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 565,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 834,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $2,057,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 178.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,347.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $81.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $641,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Joseph Burke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,890. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.