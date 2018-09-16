Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,889 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,889 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.24. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. M Partners increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

