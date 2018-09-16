Raymond James & Associates Has $96.66 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of United Technologies worth $96,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,308,428,000 after buying an additional 707,417 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,228,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after buying an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,956,000 after buying an additional 150,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

