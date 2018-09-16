Quotient (QTNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of QTNT opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Quotient by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quotient by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.