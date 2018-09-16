Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Analysts expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to post sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Quest Resource reported sales of $31.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year sales of $122.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.60 million to $123.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Resource.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Quest Resource from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

QRHC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,599. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.