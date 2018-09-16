Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4,941.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verisign were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,768,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,968,000 after purchasing an additional 166,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 147,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 93,171 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 226,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,159 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.84 and a 1-year high of $164.04.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

