Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $26,144,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock worth $1,693,037. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

