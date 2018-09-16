Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 230,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 80,588 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $7,558,348.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,328,811.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $3,517,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 308,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,731 shares of company stock worth $23,087,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

