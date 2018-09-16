Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.37). Proteon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proteon Therapeutics.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,381 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 10,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,738. Proteon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.