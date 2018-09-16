Progressive (PGR) Given a $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Buckingham Research raised Progressive to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a $60.39 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,103 shares of company stock worth $6,088,405. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,257,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progressive by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 174.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,534,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

