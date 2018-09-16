ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Holdings Increased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 128.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.22% of ProAssurance worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in ProAssurance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProAssurance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.60. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.