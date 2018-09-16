Pro-Dex (PDEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.20. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts.

