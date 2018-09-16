Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises about 3.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.89.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $10,754,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,144 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,876,913 shares of company stock worth $1,906,192,582. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

