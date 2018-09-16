Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,304 ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 14,391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 130,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 371,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.76.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $55,350.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

