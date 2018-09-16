Precision Drilling Corp (PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

PD stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.71. The company had a trading volume of 556,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,195. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$2.89 and a one year high of C$5.33.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.02). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$330.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$321.63 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

