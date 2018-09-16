PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPL by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,276,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,747,000 after buying an additional 22,285,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,873,000 after buying an additional 8,934,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPL by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,928,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,017,000 after buying an additional 4,489,564 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,189,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,707,000 after buying an additional 3,981,732 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PPL by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,240,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,777,000 after buying an additional 3,388,148 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

PPL stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

