Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Short Interest Down 1.8% in August

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,461,354 shares, a decline of 1.8% from the August 15th total of 1,487,507 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Shares of Polymet Mining stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Polymet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.
