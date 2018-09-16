Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Short Interest Down 1.8% in August

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,461,354 shares, a decline of 1.8% from the August 15th total of 1,487,507 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of Polymet Mining stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polymet Mining stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Polymet Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.