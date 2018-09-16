Polaris Venture Management Co. Sells 150,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CDLX stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $514.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 32.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,894,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,218,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 50.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

