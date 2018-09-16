Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 362,223 MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 362,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.48% of MSG Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSG Networks by 4,728.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 771,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 755,805 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,044,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,114,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 170,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGN opened at $24.35 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

