Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 32,000 Shares of NetEase Inc (NTES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 320.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,218,000 after buying an additional 337,387 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,084,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,805,000 after buying an additional 413,855 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NetEase by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $256,375,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 64.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 463,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $201.93 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $377.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on NetEase from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.46.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

