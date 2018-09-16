PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,196 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,237,325,000 after acquiring an additional 990,937 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,982,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $359,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,927,502 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,236 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,424,784.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,788 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,604 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,579,054 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after acquiring an additional 416,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,396.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $73,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $753,583.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,209 shares of company stock worth $1,560,102 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.