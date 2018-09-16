PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

