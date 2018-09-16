PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,266 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $10.90 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $11.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

