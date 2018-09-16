Pivotal Software (PVTL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $23.43. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pivotal Software shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 82105 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVTL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $23,766,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $631,000.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.12 million. Pivotal Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL)

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.