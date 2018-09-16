Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,228,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,006 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,053 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,161,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $429,792,000 after acquiring an additional 986,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

