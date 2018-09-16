Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Cap of $194,392.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $194,392.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02966769 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00581256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021507 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033946 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00934770 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009128 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 69,421,100 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

