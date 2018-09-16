Phoenix Price Tops $0.0190 on Exchanges (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Binance. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

