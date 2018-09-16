Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Insider Acquires $50,400.00 in Stock

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) insider Evert B. Schimmelpennink purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $4.59 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $149,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfenex by 94.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.