Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curtis Banks Group (CBP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of LON CBP opened at GBX 287 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 235.10 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 335.28 ($4.37).

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.