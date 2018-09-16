Pecunio (PCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Pecunio (CURRENCY:PCO) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Pecunio has a market cap of $0.00 and $109,080.00 worth of Pecunio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pecunio token can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Pecunio has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00277376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00152893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.93 or 0.06444405 BTC.

About Pecunio

Pecunio’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Pecunio’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Pecunio’s official Twitter account is @Pecun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pecunio is pecun.io

Pecunio Token Trading

Pecunio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pecunio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pecunio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pecunio using one of the exchanges listed above.

