Peak Resorts (SKIS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Peak Resorts, Inc. is an owner and operator of ski resorts in the U.S. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. Its ski properties are located throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States. Peak Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Wildwood, Missouri. “

SKIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Peak Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

Peak Resorts stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Peak Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. sell-side analysts forecast that Peak Resorts will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,281,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

