PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) VP Scott Nogles Buys 1,000 Shares

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) VP Scott Nogles acquired 1,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.10. 32,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,809. PCSB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 667,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.