Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 3.6% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Paypal by 50.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $911,312.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

