Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,151 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 90,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,225,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. Paypal’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

