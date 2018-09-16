Pascal Lite (PASL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $312.00

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Pascal Lite has a market cap of $69,193.00 and $312.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pascal Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pascal Lite has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000595 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001448 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000654 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pascal Lite

Pascal Lite (CRYPTO:PASL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 5,022,100 coins. The official website for Pascal Lite is pascallite.com . Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1

Buying and Selling Pascal Lite

Pascal Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

