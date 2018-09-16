Pandora Media (P) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet radio service’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pandora Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE P opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Pandora Media has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%. analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 27,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $222,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 577,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Gerbitz sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $298,468.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,155 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in P. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,581 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $138,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 12,937,073 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $101,944,000 after acquiring an additional 205,294 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $59,100,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,123,275 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,275 shares during the last quarter.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

