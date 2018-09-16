Pan American Silver (PAAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

