Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,603 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. MED cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

